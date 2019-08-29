Lindsay's (LNN) Latest Zimmatic Solutions a Boon for Growers

Lindsay Corporation LNN rolled out several customer-driven irrigation solutions to aid growers improve productivity and conserve resources. The latest innovations include Next Gen Zimmatic Controllers, Zimmatic 9520PL, Zimmatic 9500HS and FieldNET innovations. These solutions will be available for demonstration at the 2019 Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days.





Next Gen Zimmatic Controllers is set for a global launch by the end of this year. Each controller is FieldNET-ready, which makes remote monitoring and control capabilities more easily accessible than ever. The solution features smart barrier automation that provides an easy method for irrigating part circles. It also offers simple yet sophisticated advanced plan creation, enabling growers to create custom, accurate irrigation programs, which are unique to each field. Further, its smart alignment provides real-time and visual feedback. Next Gen Zimmatic also provides over-the-air serviceability, management capabilities, and additional input and output ports for massive flexibility.The latest 9520 Pivoting Lateral, Zimmatic 9520PL is a cost-effective and technologically-advanced solution, aimed at irrigating more lands with maximum flexibility. The solution is ideally suited for high value crops, especially on large, irregular-shaped fields. This solution is also slated for a global launch in the ongoing year.Zimmatic 9500HS will allow growers to operate at up to twice the speed of a standard center drive motor. Its quicker-water application helps maintain moisture during germination and protect high value crops. The solution is ideally suitable for root crops, such as potatoes, carrots, onions, sugar beets and alfalfa.Further, FieldNET Pivot Watch is a low-cost, monitor-only solution, and also the latest addition to the FieldNET family of remote-management products. Additionally, eight new beta crops were recently introduced to FieldNET Advisor. It is the industry's first automated irrigation scheduling tool. Furthermore, other new features have been added to the FieldNET mobile app and FieldNET Advisor, in order to simplify user experience for growers and agronomists.Lindsay's FieldNET Advisor enables growers to maximize profitability through better irrigation management by helping them maximize their yield output and crop performance, reduce input costs, and conserve water, save time and labor by providing quick, simple, intuitive irrigation management recommendations and alerts. The company remains focused on its strategy to expand global reach with FieldNET Advisor.Lindsay's partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions will enable it to leverage Lindsay's remote irrigation management and scheduling platform to supplement Nutrien Ag Solutions offers. Additionally, Lindsay and The Climate Corporation announced a platform agreement that will establish data connectivity between Climate FieldView digital agricultural platform and Lindsay's FieldNET platform. These two agreements in the agronomic space align with Lindsay's strategy to increase FieldNET Advisor's usage.Nevertheless, Lindsay has been weighed down by soft demand for its irritation equipment due to inflated raw material costs as well as lingering weakness in North American agricultural markets. This will likely hurt the company's current-year revenues. Agricultural markets have been affected by lower commodity prices, reduced exports, as a result of the U.S-China trade dispute and the weakening currency.Over the past year, Lindsay's shares have declined 5.1%, as against the industry 's growth of 6.8%.





