Lindsay Goldberg to buy pharma packaging maker Bilcare Research

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Lindsay Goldberg has agreed to buy Bilcare Research, in a deal valuing the Swiss pharma packaging group at 250-300 million euros ($279-334 mln), including debt, two people close to the matter said.

Bilcare Research, which employs 1000 staff and has annual sales of 300 million euros, produces plastic packaging used in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods and chip card manufacturing industries.

Lindsay Goldberg, which has investments in other packaging groups - Weener, Schur Flexibles und Paccor - declined to comment. Bilcare also declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)