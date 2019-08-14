Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Lindsay Corporation ( LNN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LNN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.02, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $89.02, representing a -18.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.50 and a 21.95% increase over the 52 week low of $73.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -58.5%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNN as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an decrease of -0.97% over the last 100 days.