Linde raises 2019 earnings outlook for the second time this year

By Reuters

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Linde plc , , world's largest industrial gases group, raised its full-year adjusted pro forma earnings per share outlook for the second time this year after April-June results beat expectations.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said on Monday it now expected its EPS to grow between 12%-16% in 2019 to $6.95-$7.18, up from its previous outlook for an increase of 9% to 13%.

The company said its adjusted pro forma operating profit was $1.32 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion.





