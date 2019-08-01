Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.51, changing hands as low as $59.22 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading off about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $71.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.00.
