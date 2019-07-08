Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.22, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $66.22, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.27 and a 37.76% increase over the 52 week low of $48.07.

LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.96. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.59%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV )

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 4.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNC at 1.63%.