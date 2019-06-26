Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ( LECO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LECO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.16, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $80.16, representing a -18.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.93 and a 10.91% increase over the 52 week low of $72.27.

LECO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.73%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LECO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.