Lincoln Electric Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LECO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.31, changing hands as high as $83.94 per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $72.2748 per share, with $97.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $83.66.
