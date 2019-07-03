Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Limoneira Co ( LMNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LMNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.4, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNR was $19.4, representing a -41.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.42 and a 7.36% increase over the 52 week low of $18.07.

LMNR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). LMNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -45%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

