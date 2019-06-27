Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) closed at $8.28, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

LMB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect LMB to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138 million, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $559.98 million, which would represent changes of +305.77% and +2.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note LMB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.5.

Also, we should mention that LMB has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Maintenance Service was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.