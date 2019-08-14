LII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $248.77, changing hands as low as $248.28 per share. Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LII's low point in its 52 week range is $177.36 per share, with $298.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $249.38.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »