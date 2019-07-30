Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Lifetime Brands, Inc. ( LCUT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.85, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $8.85, representing a -28.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.45 and a 15.08% increase over the 52 week low of $7.69.

LCUT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 164.29%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCUT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.