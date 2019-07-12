Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Life Storage, Inc. ( LSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that LSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.16, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSI was $100.16, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.91 and a 12.64% increase over the 52 week low of $88.92.

LSI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). LSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.48%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( SMMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 5.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LSI at 1%.