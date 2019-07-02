Life Storage Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LSI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.81, changing hands as high as $96.75 per share. Life Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $88.92 per share, with $102.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $96.90.
