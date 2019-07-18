Quantcast

Libya's Mitiga airport resumes air traffic following an air strike

By Reuters

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Air space re-opened at the Libyan capital's only functioning airport, Mitiga, on Thursday after it was halted following an air strike, according to a post on the Mitiga airport authority's Facebook page.

The airport authority said carrier companies would begin shortly to receive passengers to complete the rest of their re-scheduled flights for the day.

An airplane coming from Egypt'sAlexandria airport to Mitiga was redirected earlier Thursday to Misrata international airport, which serves Libya's Mediterranean coastal city of Misrata, after Mitiga's air space shut down, according to the authority's Facebook page.





