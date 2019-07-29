Quantcast

Libya's Mitiga airport resumes air traffic after strikes - witness

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Libya's Mitiga airport resumes air traffic after strikes - witness


Tripoli, July 29 (Reuters) - Air space re-opened at the Libyan capital's only functioning airport, Mitiga, on Monday an hour after it was closed by strikes, a witness said.

The airport has been targeted frequently since the start of an offensive by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar to take Tripoli from the internationally recognised government.

