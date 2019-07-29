Quantcast

Libya's Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Libya'sMitiga airport halted air traffic on Monday after it was hit by air strikes, the airport authority said on its Facebook page.

The attacks took place as a plane was preparing to take off from the Tripoli facility bound for Tunisia.

