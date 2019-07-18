Quantcast

Libya's Mitiga airport halts air traffic after missile strike - airport statement

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - The Libyan capital Tripoli'sMitiga airport halted air traffic on Thursday after the facility was struck by missiles, according to a post on the airport authority's Facebook page.

No further details were given. Mitiga is the only working airport in Tripoli, which has been under attack for three months by the eastern-based Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

