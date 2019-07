Shutterstock photo





TRIPOLI, July 30 (Reuters) - Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli (GNA) will cut the fee it levies on sales of hard currency to 163% from Aug. 4, it said on Tuesday.

The GNA set the fee at 183% in September, effectively devaluing the Libyan dinar to bridge the conversion gap between the official and far bigger black market.

The gap has undermined Libya's oil-dependent economy, contributing to a liquidity crisis and fomenting corruption as armed groups with access to dollars at the official rate make huge profits through import scams.