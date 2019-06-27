Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Liberty Property Trust ( LPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.27, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPT was $49.27, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.41 and a 23.73% increase over the 52 week low of $39.82.

LPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). LPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports LPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.53%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.