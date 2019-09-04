Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. ( LBRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LBRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LBRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.84, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBRT was $10.84, representing a -53.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.51 and a 7.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.09.

LBRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). LBRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports LBRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -38.4%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.