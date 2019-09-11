Quantcast

Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.85, changing hands as high as $18.45 per share. Liberty Latin America Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LILAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Liberty Latin America Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LILAK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.957 per share, with $21.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.36.

