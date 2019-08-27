Quantcast

Liberty Global says not to amend terms of Swiss unit sale

Reuters


Aug 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc will not amend the terms of a planned sale of its Swiss UPC business to Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise Communications , the company said on Tuesday.

German telecoms group Freenet AG , the largest shareholder in Sunrise Communications, said on Thursday it remained open for talks after it criticized Sunrise's planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.4 billion) takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss unit.

"Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed," the company said on Tuesday.

