Liberty Global says not to amend terms of Swiss unit sale

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc will not amend the terms of a planned sale of its Swiss UPC business to Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise Communications , the company said on Tuesday.

German telecoms group Freenet AG , the largest shareholder in Sunrise Communications, said on Thursday it remained open for talks after it criticized Sunrise's planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.4 billion) takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss unit.

"Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed," the company said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs)