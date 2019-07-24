Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund ( USA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.59, the dividend yield is 10.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USA was $6.59, representing a -4.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.87 and a 34.49% increase over the 52 week low of $4.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USA as a top-10 holding:

YieldShares High Income ETF ( YYY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 2.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USA at 4.47%.