Li & Fung says Temasek to buy $300 mln stake in LF Logistics

By Reuters

Reuters

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - Global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd said on Friday Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd would buy 21.7 percent of subsidiary LF Logistics Holdings Ltd for $300 million.

Shares of Li & Fung, which suspended trade on Friday morning, jumped as much as 18.8 percent to HK$1.45, the highest since April 23.

This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


