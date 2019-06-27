Quantcast

LGT buys majority stake in India's Validus Wealth

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Validus Wealth to gain a foothold in India's growing market for high-net-worth private clients, LGT said on Thursday.

It gave no financial terms for the deal, in which current management will continue to hold the rest of Validus shares.

Validus Wealth, formerly known as WGC Wealth, employs more than 150 staff and is present in nine cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

It will offer investment advisory, portfolio management, research, and wealth planning services. "In the coming years, the range of services is likely to include financing," it said.





