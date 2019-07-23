LFUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $180.70, changing hands as high as $181.92 per share. Littelfuse Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $155.15 per share, with $228.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $181.24.
