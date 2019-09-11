LFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Symbol: LFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.27, changing hands as high as $12.48 per share. China Life Insurance Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LFC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.855 per share, with $14.505 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.48.
