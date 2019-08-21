Lexington Realty Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $54.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 10.46% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.17% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible , with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.
Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are off about 0.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »