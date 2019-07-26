Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/30/19, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $53.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.51% lower - all else being equal - when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 7/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.03%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:
Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »