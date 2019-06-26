Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Lexington Realty Trust ( LXP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.37% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.54, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $9.54, representing a -3.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.88 and a 24.54% increase over the 52 week low of $7.66.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.01%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD )

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF ( PSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 2% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 3.11%.