Levi Strauss's (LEVI) Big Drop is an Opportunity for Investors

Levi Strauss (LEVI) announced their first earnings of this iteration as a public company yesterday after the market closed, and they missed EPS estimates by a long way.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.07 versus the consensus guess of $0.12, missing by over forty percent. Normally, a big miss in the first earnings report of a recently listed company would be a warning sign, but in this case the resulting drop in the stock looks more like an opportunity than anything.

Most of the time, when a new company misses expectations by a wide margin, it is because they have failed to live up to their pre-launch claims regarding sales growth. That is a worry for investors, as the price is based on those assumptions, and the effects of failing to meet them are potentially cumulative.

Levi Strauss, however, is not a new company and there is a single, logical reason for the miss: Almost all of it can be attributed to higher than expected costs associated with the IPO.

One could argue that that shows a lack of attention to detail in controlling costs generally, but what it says to me is that the analysts simply got it wrong. This is not the first time that costs related to an offering or a merger deal have been underestimated, nor will it be the last, and such costs are, by definition, a one-time event.

A better guide to the future for the company comes in the revenue they generated in their first reported quarter. That was $1.31 billion versus an anticipated $1.29 billion. More importantly, that reflected solid sales growth in every geographic region, 9% in Europe, 6% in Asia, and 3% in the Americas. Given the headwinds that many globalized companies are facing, that is a decent result.

Yet, despite that, LEVI is trading over ten percent below yesterday’s close in early exchanges this morning.

That looks to be down to it being compared to other recent IPOs that are in completely different situations. That, however, is a false comparison. You are not going to see the spectacular growth that is being shown by, or at least predicted for, the likes of Uber (UBER) or Beyond Meat (BYND) from Levi Strauss. It is a mature company in an industry that logically can only expand so fast. There are a lot of people who can start to use a ride-hailing app or eat vegan foods, but most people already wear clothes (or so one hopes).

If, like some other recent launches, LEVI was operating at a loss and the stock was trading at hundreds of times projected earnings, that would be a problem, but it isn’t. The forward P/E of the stocks is around 17, below the average for the S&P 500. Just because the company is not private doesn’t mean that it must be a spectacular growth story; it can still offer value as a profitable entity with good cash flow and revenue generation.

I have nothing against potential or a strong growth story. Stocks with those characteristics offer the greatest potential profit for investors. But they also bring the greatest risk, so an entire portfolio comprising such stocks is not a good idea.

Investors also need some less risky picks, especially at a time like this. We have had a decade of expansion, not just of the economy, but also of multiples in the stock market, and a pullback will come at some time. Sacrificing some growth for stability makes sense in that situation, and after its big drop on an excusable miss, LEVI is a way to get that.