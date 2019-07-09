Quantcast

Levi Strauss quarterly adjusted profit falls 17%, shares down

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co reported a 17% drop in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, hit by a stronger dollar, higher marketing costs and investments in its online business, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The company has been spending heavily on marketing and advertising by roping in celebrities and social media influencers, including Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg and super model Hailey Bieber, while increasing the number of stores and revamping its website.

The efforts helped raise sales in the second quarter, but hit margins, which fell to 53.3% from 53.95%.

The company's net revenue rose 5.4% to $1.31 billion in the reported quarter ended May 26, edging past average analysts' estimate of $1.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's adjusted net income fell to $69 million from $83 million in the second quarter ended May 26.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: LEVI


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar