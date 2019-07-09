InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI ) released its quarterly earnings figures late on Tuesday, amassing mixed results that included revenue that topped expectations and surged year-over-year, yet the company's net income was down, while also missing Wall Street's consensus guidance.

The denim jeans maker announced that for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019 , it posted net income of $29 million, or 7 cents per share. This marked a 62.3% slide when compared to the company's profit from the same period a year ago, when it earned $77 million, or 19 cents per share.

When adjusted for one-time items, Levi's said it brought in a profit of $69 million for the three-month period, 16.9% lower than the company's adjusted earnings of $83 million from the year-ago quarter. Wall Street was projecting the jeans manufacturer would amass earnings of 8 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet .

The business' revenue for the quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $1.31 billion from the year-ago total of $1.25 billion. Analysts were calling for Levi Strauss to rake in sales of $1.29 billion, according to the FactSet outlook.

Revenue growth is now slated to be "at the high end of the mid-single digit range" with capital expenditure between $190 million and $200 million, as well as the opening of 100 new stores in fiscal 2019, per the business.

LEVI stock is sinking about 6.2% after the bell on Tuesday following the company's quarterly earnings results, which were mixed, but the profit decline was enough to take a chunk out of its per-share price. During regular trading hours today, shares had gained 2% by the time Wall Street closed.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Levi Strauss Earnings: LEVI Stock Sinks as Q2 Profit Below Guidance appeared first on InvestorPlace .