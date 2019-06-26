Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Level One Bancorp, Inc. ( LEVL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.61, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEVL was $23.61, representing a -17.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.53 and a 13.03% increase over the 52 week low of $20.89.

LEVL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). LEVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports LEVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.93%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.