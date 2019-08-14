Let's get to work: WeWork files for a $1.0 billion IPO

The We Company, which outfits and leases shared office space utilizing a space-as-a-service model, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $1.0 billion in an initial public offering.
Originally catering to mainly freelancers, start-ups, and small businesses, WeWork has scaled its business to accommodate a global platform of space, community, services and technology in over 528 locations in 111 cities across 29 countries. Its 527,000 memberships represent global enterprises across multiple industries, including 38% of the Global Fortune 500.
The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $2.6 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on an unnamed US exchange under the symbol WE. The We Company filed confidentially on December 28, 2018. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC Corporation, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
