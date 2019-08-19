Lessons from Google's First Fifteen Years

Shutterstock photo

Today marks 15 years since Google’s IPO: Happy birthday, Google (GOOG, GOOGL)! Or should we be singing the Happy Birthday song to the public company now called Alphabet? When it comes to Google, not even wishing it a happy birthday is simple.

There are, however, some simple lessons to be learned from the growth of the company.

We have become so used to Alphabet’s principle product being a repository of all knowledge that we sometimes lose sight of how remarkable it is that we can access that much information with the click of a button.

Even more remarkable is how dominant they are in internet search; so much so that the word “google” has become a verb. For founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, however, success didn’t come easily, at least initially.

They first started working on a search engine in 1996, but their initial project, named BackRub, failed. Then, in 1998, their new project, Google, received some favorable press early on and began its rapid, exponential growth. By the end of the next year, they had hired several workers and moved out of the garage where it all began.

That contains a couple of lessons about entrepreneurship. First, entrepreneurs should never be put off by failure. If failure weren’t so common, the rewards for success wouldn’t be so great. Second, no matter how smart the founders of a company are or how good their idea is, there is always an element of luck. If PC magazine hadn’t found and liked Google in that first year, would it have gone the way of BackRub?

It is not just potential entrepreneurs who can learn from Google’s history, though. There are lots of lessons for investors, too.

First off, always trust the numbers over the image and reputation of a company.

Most people think of Google as a company that has pursued growth over all else, and when they look at the success they have had, they assume that “growth first” is a good model for others. But when you look at the post-IPO numbers, there is one thing that they have always prioritized over even growth: profit.

Google had positive EPS in its first earnings report as a public company nearly fifteen years ago and has done so ever since. That is an important lesson for the dynamic young companies of today. Growth is great, but ultimately, cash is still king.

What Google did was prioritize growth, not over profitability, but over dividends. They have never paid a dividend, preferring to return value to shareholders by buying back stock or reinvesting their profits. And, as I pointed out a couple of years ago in this piece, the long-term chart for their stock suggests that there is no reason to change that strategy:

If you were lucky enough to get google at the IPO price, you certainly wouldn’t be complaining. The initial IPO price was $85. Compared that to the price at the time of writing (around $1200).

And on top of that, there was a 2:1 stock split during that time as well.

If you had bought 10 shares back then, investing $850, you would now have 10 Class A shares, worth around $12,000, and 10 Class C shares, worth about the same for a total of $24,000. That’s a return of just over 2,800%.

That also points to another lesson for investors. Over the last fifteen years, there has been no shortage of articles saying that because they won’t pay a dividend, or because Alphabet is losing money on its “moonshot” projects, or because they are too big, or for any one of hundreds of other reasons, the stock is finished as a viable investment.

While the current concerns about privacy issues and possible restrictions as a result are a legitimate concern, they aren’t a reason to dump the stock.

Google has shown over the last fifteen years that the real key to growth is to be profitable enough to fund it with retained profit, not by access to borrowing or the issuance of more stock, as some others are fond of doing now. There is nothing wrong with either of those in the early days of a company, but the most basic function of a corporation is to make money, and at some point, you must demonstrate that you can do that.

Over the last fifteen years, Google has shown that it can do just that, through good times and bad, so here’s to another fifteen years of success.