Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Lennox International, Inc. ( LII ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $270.85, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LII was $270.85, representing a -5.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $287.42 and a 52.71% increase over the 52 week low of $177.36.

LII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). LII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 30.83%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

iShares Trust ( ITB )

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IVOG )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt ( MDYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 14.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LII at 4.77%.