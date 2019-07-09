Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that LEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.27, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $48.27, representing a -13.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.77 and a 29.44% increase over the 52 week low of $37.29.

LEN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.83. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.24%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ITB )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 9.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 11.86%.