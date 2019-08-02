LendingTree (TREE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $318.91, changing hands as low as $315.37 per share. LendingTree Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TREE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TREE's low point in its 52 week range is $183.25 per share, with $434.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $315.86.
