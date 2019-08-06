LendingClub posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as it originated more loans through its platform at higher rates, sending its share up about 5% in extended trading.

The company has been working to turn itself around by cutting costs and enhancing its marketing tactics after loan originations took a hit following a May 2016 probe into loan malpractices, which led to the ouster of then-CEO and founder Renaud Laplanche.

Loan originations rose 11% to $3.13 billion in the quarter, while transaction fees rose about 12% to $152.2 million, lifting the company's overall revenue by about 8% to $190.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company's net loss narrowed to $10.7 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $60.9 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Excluding one-time items, LendingClub lost 1 cent per share, while analysts on average had expected a loss of 8 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.