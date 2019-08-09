Lender OTP boosts Budapest stock index, regional FX treads water

Reuters





By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Krisztina Than

BUCHAREST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary led central European share gains on Friday, driven by strong earnings by OTP , the region's biggest independent lender, while currencies trod water, mirroring the euro that shrugged off Italy's ruling coalition tensions.

OTP shares initially rose as much as 2.6% before paring gains marginally to trade at 12,600 by 0830 GMT, outperforming Budapest's as its net profit jumped 18% on the year in the second quarter to 105.4 billion forint.

Bencsik added the bank's recent acquisitions in Montenegro and in Moldova will already have an impact on the third quarter's results.

"Besides the relatively favourable international sentiment, the better than expected results published by OTP could also help the stock market rise this morning," said brokerage Equilor.

Hungary's rose as much as 0.9%. Other stocks in the region were mixed, with Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index down 0.6%, Prague's PX index rising 0.3% and Bucharest's easing 0.4%.

By 0840 GMT the forint and the Czech crown both edged down by same 0.1% token while the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty were virtually unchanged.

Elsewhere, minutes of the Aug. 1, Czech central bank's (CNB) meeting showed its board voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at 2.00%.