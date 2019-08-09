Quantcast

Lender OTP boosts Budapest stock index, regional FX treads water

By Reuters

Reuters


By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Krisztina Than

BUCHAREST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary led central European share gains on Friday, driven by strong earnings by OTP , the region's biggest independent lender, while currencies trod water, mirroring the euro that shrugged off Italy's ruling coalition tensions.

OTP shares initially rose as much as 2.6% before paring gains marginally to trade at 12,600 by 0830 GMT, outperforming Budapest's as its net profit jumped 18% on the year in the second quarter to 105.4 billion forint.

Bencsik added the bank's recent acquisitions in Montenegro and in Moldova will already have an impact on the third quarter's results.

"Besides the relatively favourable international sentiment, the better than expected results published by OTP could also help the stock market rise this morning," said brokerage Equilor.

Hungary's rose as much as 0.9%. Other stocks in the region were mixed, with Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index down 0.6%, Prague's PX index rising 0.3% and Bucharest's easing 0.4%.

By 0840 GMT the forint and the Czech crown both edged down by same 0.1% token while the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty were virtually unchanged.

Elsewhere, minutes of the Aug. 1, Czech central bank's (CNB) meeting showed its board voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at 2.00%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8220

25.7990

-0.09%

-0.45%

Hungary forint

324.5700

324.1600

-0.13%

-1.07%

Polish zloty

4.3215

4.3210

-0.01%

-0.74%

Romanian leu

4.7255

4.7225

-0.06%

-1.51%

Croatian kuna

7.3890

7.3793

-0.13%

+0.28%

Serbian dinar

117.5400

117.6400

+0.09%

+0.65%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1023.37

1020.5300

+0.28%

+3.73%

Budapest

40655.41

40389.38

+0.66%

+3.87%

Warsaw

2145.36

2158.88

-0.63%

-5.77%

Bucharest

9085.66

9121.20

-0.39%

+23.05%

Ljubljana

856.93

859.44

-0.29%

+6.55%

Zagreb

1899.94

1897.72

+0.12%

+8.64%

Belgrade

746.59

742.05

+0.61%

-1.98%

Sofia

584.27

583.82

+0.08%

-1.71%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

0.9900

-0.0040

+185bps

+1bps

5-year

0.8000

0.0130

+166bps

+3bps

10-year

0.9980

0.0070

+159bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

1.5760

0.0200

+244bps

+4bps

5-year

1.8240

0.0210

+268bps

+4bps

10-year

2.0070

0.0000

+259bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.01

1.87

1.69

2.15

Hungary

0.28

0.31

0.33

0.25

Poland

1.72

1.69

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





