LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ( LMAT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.52, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $31.52, representing a -19.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.00 and a 44.65% increase over the 52 week low of $21.79.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.38%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

