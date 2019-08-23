Leisure SPAC Experience Investment files for a $250 million IPO

Experience Investment, a leisure-focused blank check company led by a team from KSL Capital Partners, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.
The Denver, CO-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Experience Investment would command a market value of $313 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EXPCU. Experience Investment filed confidentially on June 26, 2019. Deutsche Bank, Citi and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
