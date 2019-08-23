Quantcast

Experience Investment, a leisure-focused blank check company led by a team from KSL Capital Partners, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.

The Denver, CO-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Experience Investment would command a market value of $313 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.

The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EXPCU. Experience Investment filed confidentially on June 26, 2019. Deutsche Bank, Citi and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Leisure SPAC Experience Investment files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

