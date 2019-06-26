Leidos Holdings to Provide IAAI Solutions and Services to HHS

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS recently announced that it has been awarded a task orders by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide intelligent automation and artificial intelligence (IAAI) solutions as well as services. The contract value is estimated at $49 million over a five-year base period.

Courtesy of lower error rate, incredible precision, accuracy and speed, this AI technology is gaining popularity.

Reasons for Choosing Leidos Holdings

The company provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets in the United States as well as globally. With expertise, the company is applying powerful analytic tools for superior performance and protection. Using its experience and technical capabilities, Leidos Holdings will deploy innovative IAAI solutions through machine learning, deep learning, machine vision, blockchain, microservices and robotic process automation.

Moreover, Leidos Innovations Center can provide technologies that deliver IAAI proofs of concept. This will provide innovative Lab-as-a-Service environments for collaborative research, development and rapid prototyping.

Other Contract Wins

The company is winning contracts for cost-effective defense solutions from the Pentagon as well as other U.S. allies. More contract wins are key growth drivers for Leidos Holdings. In fact, these contracts tend to bolster the backlog. Evidently, at the end of first-quarter 2019, the company's total backlog amounted to $21.5 billion compared with $20.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. An increase in backlog indicates the quality of products supplied by the company and inclination of the customers toward the same.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Shares of the company have rallied 35.1% in the past 12 months compared with the industry 's rise of 10%.

