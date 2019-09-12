Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Leidos Holdings, Inc. ( LDOS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.24, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $85.24, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $89 and a 69.36% increase over the 52 week low of $50.33.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.15%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LDOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LDOS as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM )

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR )

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S ( FLAG )

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF ( IVOG )

WisdomTree Trust ( USMF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. OUSM has the highest percent weighting of LDOS at 4.04%.