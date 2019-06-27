Quantcast

Lego family's Kirkbi and Blackstone to buy Merlin Entertainments -FT

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - Britain'sMerlin Entertainments Plc is to be acquired for 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) by a group made up of Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Canadian pension fund CPPIB, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The deal is expected to be announced for the operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks as soon as Friday morning, but no deal was guaranteed until the announcement, the FT, citing multiple people it said were close to the matter.

Merlin, Kirkbi, Blackstone and CPPIB did not immediately respond to requests for comments.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BX ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar