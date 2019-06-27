Lego family's Kirkbi and Blackstone to buy Merlin Entertainments -FT

Reuters





June 28 (Reuters) - Britain'sMerlin Entertainments Plc is to be acquired for 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) by a group made up of Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Canadian pension fund CPPIB, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The deal is expected to be announced for the operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks as soon as Friday morning, but no deal was guaranteed until the announcement, the FT, citing multiple people it said were close to the matter.

Merlin, Kirkbi, Blackstone and CPPIB did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks