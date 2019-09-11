Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated ( LEG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.86, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEG was $41.86, representing a -10.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.57 and a 25.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.48.

LEG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). LEG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports LEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.21%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEG as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. ( EWGS )

iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Europe Index Fund ( IFEU )

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY )

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS )

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF ( IEUS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 1.84% over the last 100 days. EWGS has the highest percent weighting of LEG at 5.21%.