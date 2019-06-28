Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Legg Mason, Inc. ( LM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.26, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LM was $37.26, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.61 and a 60.26% increase over the 52 week low of $23.25.

LM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group L.P. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). LM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.42. Zacks Investment Research reports LM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.79%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LM as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF ( PSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 1.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LM at 0.96%.