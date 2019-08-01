LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ( LTXB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LTXB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LTXB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.74, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTXB was $42.74, representing a -9.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.18 and a 41.59% increase over the 52 week low of $30.19.

LTXB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). LTXB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports LTXB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.93%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

